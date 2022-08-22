Everything is fine in the UK, thanks to the Tories

"And when we announce the winner, we'd like you all to pretend this is a brand new government, not the exact same one that's fucked you sideways into a full-blown state of social, economic, and ecological collapse. Coz nothing says "A Brighter, More Secure Future" than plummeting wages, soaring inflation, poverty, hunger, foodbanks, a collapsing health system, underresourced rescue services, cities on fire, dying rivers, drought, crop failures, overflowing sewage, and polio!"

Enjoy the latest foul-mouth excoriation of the UK's shitshow parliament from thejuicemedia.

As a bonus, here's their Q video: