Fauci to step down in December

After 38 years heading up the U.S. agency responsible for fighting infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci is planning to leave in December. His public profile was vastly increased by the Covid pandemic, and his role in promoting vaccination and masking—and in debunking quack remedies—made him a political nemesis for pro-disease conservatives.

While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring. After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field. I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats. Over the coming months, I will continue to put my full effort, passion and commitment into my current responsibilities, as well as help prepare the Institute for a leadership transition. NIH is served by some of the most talented scientists in the world, and I have no doubt that I am leaving this work in very capable hands.