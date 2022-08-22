Google minimizes clickbait visibility in English Search results

Times change, and the tools we create mold themselves into new iterations pertinent to the times; thus Google's latest Search refinement introduces the "helpful content update".

We work hard to make sure the pages we show on Search are as helpful and relevant as possible. To do this, we constantly refine our systems: Last year, we launched thousands of updates to Search based on hundreds of thousands of quality tests, including evaluations where we gather feedback from human reviewers.

We know people don't find content helpful if it seems like it was designed to attract clicks rather than inform readers. So starting next week for English users globally, we're rolling out a series of improvements to Search to make it easier for people to find helpful content made by, and for, people. This ranking work joins a similar effort related to ranking better quality product review content over the past year, which will also receive an update. Together, these launches are part of a broader, ongoing effort to reduce low-quality content and make it easier to find content that feels authentic and useful in Search.

Google Blog | Danny Sullivan "More content by people, for people in Search"