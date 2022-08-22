Great Danes kill their owner

I've had a fear of giant dogs – rational or not – ever since hearing about the mauling death of Diane Whipple, who was killed by two Presa Canarios in her San Francisco apartment building, which happened in 2001. Well, this new story isn't going to help my fears at all. This week, a woman in Iowa, Mindy Kiepe, was found dead in a ditch, and authorities say her Great Danes killed her.

The Denver Channel explains:

CBS affiliate KIMT reported that an autopsy conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office on Aug. 17 ruled that multiple dog bite injuries caused Kiepe's death. The 43-year-old lived on a farm near where her body was found, the Associated Press reported.

It's the stuff of nightmares. How awful for Mindy and her family.