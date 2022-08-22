Las Vegas destroys a tiny home community

A gentleman donated a lot and started a foundation to provide tiny homes to folks who needed them in Las Vegas, Nevada. While zoning laws don't exist today for Tiny Home communities, the state of Nevada has declared that municipalities like Las Vegas will create them by 2024. Instead of letting a lot sit vacantly and wait for new zoning laws, the tiny home community was built assuming Las Vegas wouldn't insist it be destroyed.

Las Vegas destroyed the tiny home community.

There is dramatic video here.

KTNV: