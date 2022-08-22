Do you ever feel lonely? Need advice? Need a friendly 'you can do it'? Well, enter Nick Cho, aka "Your Korean Dad." He's here to help encourage you! He's in your corner! He's on a bunch of different social media, including TikTok. I stumbled upon him years ago and find his content soothing and uplifting. Here's Your Korean Dad taking you backpack shopping. He's so supportive. Here's Your Korean Dad asking you what you want for breakfast. He's so nurturing. Here's Your Korean Dad NOT being mad at you for breaking his favorite cup. It's ok, he knows it was a mistake, and he takes it in stride. I just love Your Korean Dad. We should all be so lucky!
Need advice? Your Korean Dad is here to help
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- advice
Man explains why you should wash your ass
In this video, a man helpfully explains that you should wash your ass. He even makes several key recommendations which will ensure your ass is thoroughly clean, lest anyone come "into close proximity with your ass." This should just be played on loop on giant screens at train stations, political rallies, fighting game tournaments, etc.,… READ THE REST
"Leave phony overcoat button at scene" — Read this 1950s burglar's notebook of advice
Preliminary Criminal Investigations (2010) by Dennis Potter and Kevin B. Kinnee has a notebook of advice that 37-year-old Iowa burglar Michael Sutton either wrote for himself or for budding burglars. Clothes express and accentuate a person's personality and station in life. Wear good clothes in order to be inconspicuous. Live in best hotels, so I… READ THE REST
My friend Kevin Kelly turned 70 today. Here are 103 bits of wisdom he wishes he had known when he was young
I've known Kevin for over 30 years (ever since he was the editor of The Whole Earth Review) and we've remained friends ever since. (And for the last 10 years, I've been his business partner at Cool Tools Labs, where we write the Recomendo newsletter with Claudia Dawson). Kevin turned 70 today, and to celebrate,… READ THE REST
Turn your website into a functioning mobile app for $50 with AppMySite
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's safe to say that we've all wished we could create an app for so many different circumstances in our lives. And while there's no shortage of great apps out there, there's also no shortage… READ THE REST
These mushroom gummies could be your key to turning around a bad day.￼
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Serenity now! That's the phrase Seinfeld MVP dad Frank Costanza was instructed to say whenever he needed to avoid high-stress situations and keep his blood pressure in check. Of course, Frank… READ THE REST
Get rid of clutter while donating to charity with this innovative lamp
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're studying for a new career or have an exceptionally long day ahead, getting a good night's sleep is imperative to your mental and physical health. And if you're laying… READ THE REST