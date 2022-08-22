Need advice? Your Korean Dad is here to help

Do you ever feel lonely? Need advice? Need a friendly 'you can do it'? Well, enter Nick Cho, aka "Your Korean Dad." He's here to help encourage you! He's in your corner! He's on a bunch of different social media, including TikTok. I stumbled upon him years ago and find his content soothing and uplifting. Here's Your Korean Dad taking you backpack shopping. He's so supportive. Here's Your Korean Dad asking you what you want for breakfast. He's so nurturing. Here's Your Korean Dad NOT being mad at you for breaking his favorite cup. It's ok, he knows it was a mistake, and he takes it in stride. I just love Your Korean Dad. We should all be so lucky!