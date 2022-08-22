Sesame Street wants you to know it's still rocking their YouTube channel

Andrew Yi


During this turbulent time while HBO Max is in the process of warring with itself like Sgt. Lincoln Osiris turning back into Kirk Lazarus after finishing the DVD commentary for Tropic Thunder, one of the earliest casualties is the loss of almost 200 Sesame Street's episodes available on HBO Max. Should you want to see the recently purged videos, Sesame Street wants you to know that their YouTube channel has got you covered like a jimmy hat.