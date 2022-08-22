"The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist" is a fascinating documentary about Notre Dame football star's catfishing scandal

I just finished watching the new documentary on Netflix (Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist) about Notre Dame football star Manti Te'O, who was embroiled in a catfishing scandal in 2012.

I have zero interest in sports, but luckily caring about sports is not required to find this documentary thoroughly engaging. I had heard about this story back when it was happening, but the documentary takes a deep dive into all of the fascinating—and tragic—aspects of the events and people involved.

What Manti and his family, as well as 'catfisher' Naya Tuiasosopo, went through was heartbreaking, and yet in the end every party involved seems to have become a better person because of it, as they all discuss how they've learned and grown from the experience. If you need something to watch this week, I highly recommend it.