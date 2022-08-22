US government sells cans of "Meat Homogenate" for $250 each

The US National Institute of Standards and Technology sells a variety of "standard reference materials" for calibrating equipment and developing new measurement techniques. There are a number of curious products available, including item SRM 1546a: cans of "Meat Homogenate," sold in a four-pack for $1,064. Inside the generic packaging is a carefully measured "mixture of pork and chicken products blended together in a commercial process."

However, if you're a vegetarian and seeking protein, you might prefer to purchase item SRM 2387 from the NIST: three jars of peanut butter for $1,069.

(via Weird Universe)