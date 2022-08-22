Is Apple's M2 Macbook Air a lot better than the M1 model? In this Washington Post video, Chris Velazco and Geoffrey Fowler did a blind test of both machines and decided there's not much of a speed difference between the two models for most purposes. The M2 costs $200 more and has a slightly better webcam and a bigger display (and a notch), so there's that. But if you already have an M1, don't waste your money on an upgrade. In fact, unless you have an Air that's more than five years old, you should wait for Apple to release something that makes a real difference.
Washington Post compares Apple's M2 MacBook Air vs. M1 MacBook Air
