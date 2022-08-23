Adam Ondra ascends Exhumace aka "The Perfect Arête"

Andrew Yi
Photo: Mattias Kanhov (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Tucked below a Czech Republic highway underpass, the grade 8b Exhumance approach gets its name from the proximity to a crematorium and a cemetery south of Brno, Adam Ondra's hometown. Captured In the video below, Adam Ondra becomes the second person to successfully complete an ascent of the Exhumance approach.