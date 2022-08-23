Tucked below a Czech Republic highway underpass, the grade 8b Exhumance approach gets its name from the proximity to a crematorium and a cemetery south of Brno, Adam Ondra's hometown. Captured In the video below, Adam Ondra becomes the second person to successfully complete an ascent of the Exhumance approach.
Adam Ondra ascends Exhumace aka "The Perfect Arête"
Watch climber Akiyo Noguchi crawl across the ceiling
Watch human gecko Akiyo Noguchi at 4:33 in this video climb across a wall that's parallel to the ground. She'll be representing Japan at the 202[1] Tokyo Olympic games. From Olympics.com: Tokyo 2020 was a special event for Noguchi. When it was decided that sport climbing would become an Olympic sport in 2016, Noguchi decided… READ THE REST
Video – the top of the Matterhorn is razor-thin
My palms got sweaty watching climber Tim Howell walk along the Matterhorn's razor-thin ridge to reach its peak. This awesome 360 degree camera footage shows the moment a thrillseeking climber reached one of the highest points of the Matterhorn. Tim Howell, 31, filmed himself balancing precariously on a narrow ridge that connects the Italian summit… READ THE REST
Incredible video of "Spiderwoman" setting new speed climbing record
At last weekend's International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup, Indonesia's Aries Susanti Rahayu, aka "Spiderwoman," broke the women's speed climbing record previously set in April by her competitor, China's Song Yiling. Rahayu bested Yiling's prior record by .106 seconds which, in this game, is a lot. Speed climbing. in which climbers race to… READ THE REST
