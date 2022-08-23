Delightful polymath Fran Blanche restored this 1966 short film about wheels. "This classic 16mm Coronet film takes us into the modern world of go carts, barrel rides, rotary phones, and hand powered wood drill," she writes on YouTube. "Yes, without wheels our lives would be just dragging things around."
Almost everything you want to know about wheels is in this 1966 explainer movie
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- explainer videos
- explainers
- simple machines
An entertaining video about reclaiming lithium batteries in discarded vape pens
Big Clive, has a YouTube channel where he opens up electronic products (often dodgy ones that make fraudulent health claims) and explains what makes them work (or don't work). In this video, he shows how to open vape pens (which he often finds discarded in the street) and reuse the rechargeable lithium cells inside. READ THE REST
This video explains how AI creates its anime characters
WaifuLabs uses GANs (generative adversarial networks) to create millions of anime portraits, which can be used as avatars or game characters. They made this video and blog post that explains how GANs work. You can think of it as a pair of AIs that spar against each other in order to learn: The first AI… READ THE REST
This instructional video from 1979 will teach you how to open a door
This Finnish instructional video from 1979 will teach you how to open a door, in case you don't know. Turn on the subtitles if you need to, because this is serious business. The man in the video informs us that every third person opens a door incorrectly. There is precise art when it comes to… READ THE REST
Practice Live Yoga With The World's Best Teachers Anytime, Anywhere￼
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The benefits of yoga are well known. According to John Hopkins Medicine, practicing yoga can improve strength and flexibility, benefit heart health, lead to better sleep, and even improve your mood.… READ THE REST
This $35 floor lamp is your eyes' #1 study buddy, and purchasing helps a worthy cause
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Productivity is only as lucrative as you make it, and working in the dark doesn't allow for bright ideas. Sure, it's easy enough to forget the importance of lighting when you're… READ THE REST
Turn your website into a functioning mobile app for $50 with AppMySite
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's safe to say that we've all wished we could create an app for so many different circumstances in our lives. And while there's no shortage of great apps out there, there's also no shortage… READ THE REST