Almost everything you want to know about wheels is in this 1966 explainer movie

Mark Frauenfelder
Fran Blanche/YouTube

Delightful polymath Fran Blanche restored this 1966 short film about wheels. "This classic 16mm Coronet film takes us into the modern world of go carts, barrel rides, rotary phones, and hand powered wood drill," she writes on YouTube. "Yes, without wheels our lives would be just dragging things around."