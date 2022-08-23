At a racist's press conference organized to deny having held a racist party, a racist accidentally admits to their racism

This story is pretty baffling. A woman, Mary Nicosia of Rochester, New York, threw a "parody" Juneteenth party, and from its description, it was super racist. The woman called a press conference to explain how the racist party was not that and then said she was a racist and described a racist Twitter account she maintains.

The "stand there doing the stuff you are saying you are not doing" thing was getting tired. This newly added twist of abruptly saying you are evil, and then just continuing on is an interesting one.

NY Post: