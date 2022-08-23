Chinese e-commerce platform bans "Lie Flat Cat" merchandise for violating "public order and morality"

Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao has banned the sale of merchandise featuring cartoon cats sprawled on comfy chairs, because it violates "public order and morality." Taobao also told the RHR Shanghai Adoption Home for pets to stop selling "shirts with content related to lying flat."

The shirts are popular with young Chinese people who reject their country's work-until-you-collapse culture and embrace the "lying flat" movement.

Lie-flat cat products. From @RHR上海领养之家 on WeChat public account

From Sixth Tone: