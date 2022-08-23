Forced to surrender his Porsche 911 GT3, a pot smuggler also gets four years in a Federal prison camp

Oregon Live shares the story of Kyle Cerkoney, who, with two friends, shipped a lot of marijuana and marijuana products around the United States of America illegally. Having encountered trouble with the law, Mr. Cerkoney will reside in a Federal prison camp and no longer enjoy his expensive toys.

There is no indication in the article that the scofflaw employed his 911 in smuggling. The front trunk has a surprising amount of space, however not enough to make smuggling marijuana profitable in it.