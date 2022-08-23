Forced to surrender his Porsche 911 GT3, a pot smuggler also gets four years in a Federal prison camp

Oregon Live shares the story of Kyle Cerkoney, who, with two friends, shipped a lot of marijuana and marijuana products around the United States of America illegally. Having encountered trouble with the law, Mr. Cerkoney will reside in a Federal prison camp and no longer enjoy his expensive toys.
There is no indication in the article that the scofflaw employed his 911 in smuggling. The front trunk has a surprising amount of space, however not enough to make smuggling marijuana profitable in it.
U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon granted the sentence recommended by both the prosecutor and Cerkoney's defense lawyer: four years and nine months at the federal prison camp in Sheridan, a minimum-security facility.
"Defendant knew what he was doing was both illegal and wrong. … He took great care to cover up his criminal activity and avoid law enforcement scrutiny," Jarrett wrote to the court.
Under the plea agreement, Cerkoney agreed to forfeit $570,278, as well as a Porsche 911 GT3, two Rolex watches, a diamond necklace, seven watches seized from his home and a Diamondback Model DB-15 rifle.
Defense lawyer Jeffrey A. Turnoy described Cerkoney as the "middleman" in the operation.
"He was not a manufacturer or producer of the marijuana," Turnoy wrote to the court.