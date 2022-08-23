Forgotten for 13 years, folks are upset by Disney+ pulling "Avatar" from its catalog

Avatar, the James Cameron movie the world forgot, has a sequel due out. The OG film will be r-rereleased in theaters shortly before the new one debuts. People not wanting to pay for Avatar in the theater but who need a refresher on a film about humans being jerks and about being harmful to an environment will not find it anywhere online.
Avatar appeared on the streaming service following Disney's acquisition of Fox, with many deciding to watch James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster ahead of the sequel, which is set to be released in December.
However, it's being highlighted that Avatar has been removed and is no longer available to stream on the service anywhere in the world.
While unconfirmed, the reasoning for its removal is believed to be due to the fact that Avatar is being re-released in cinemas, ahead of the sequel, on 23 September.
Many are calling Disney out for removing the film without telling people, in what is being branded a money-oriented decision designed to get more people to buy tickets to see the film on the big screen. The move has been branded both "stupid" and "concerning" by Twitter users.