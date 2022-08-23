Instructions for making your own outdoor gear

Rob Beschizza
Images: Learn MYOG

Learn MYOG—make your own gear—is a website about crafting outdoor and technical apparel. There are patterns for pullovers, backpacks, running belts and more, and basic advice for setting up a workstation to make them. On which note, I recently purchased this Brother sewing machine [Amazon] to replace the "heavy duty" Singer that all the Best Sewing Machine guides hype. I can report that it's delivered superior results, and without the expense of the usual "I bought the Singer Heavy Duty and it's dogshit, now what" upgrade to Janome's HD series.