Learn MYOG—make your own gear—is a website about crafting outdoor and technical apparel. There are patterns for pullovers, backpacks, running belts and more, and basic advice for setting up a workstation to make them. On which note, I recently purchased this Brother sewing machine [Amazon] to replace the "heavy duty" Singer that all the Best Sewing Machine guides hype. I can report that it's delivered superior results, and without the expense of the usual "I bought the Singer Heavy Duty and it's dogshit, now what" upgrade to Janome's HD series.
Instructions for making your own outdoor gear
