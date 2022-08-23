Iridescent Hummingbirds captured in gorgeous super slo-mo video

Andrew Yi
Taking super slo-mo moment to appreciate the beauty of a hummingbird in flight; lapping up nectar up to 18 times a second with its elongated tongue from Damnthatsinteresting

When the video is this good, no preamble is needed. I know that the iridescent colors are in fact texture writ at the nanostructure scale, but those colors look borderline CGI.