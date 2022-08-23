When the video is this good, no preamble is needed. I know that the iridescent colors are in fact texture writ at the nanostructure scale, but those colors look borderline CGI.
Iridescent Hummingbirds captured in gorgeous super slo-mo video
World record holder explains five high-performance paper airplane designs
John Collins (previously at Boing Boing) made and threw a paper airplane that sailed without wind assistance a whopping 69 meters, or almost 227 feet. Now he shows how you can make one, too. He actually shows five main designs and shows why each one has different flying properties. Image: YouTube / Wired READ THE REST
This drone flies via the Coandă effect
It's possible to make a Coandă effect drone, as Tom Stanton demonstrates. The effect describes the tendency of a fluid jet to stay attached to a convex surface. The air flows over the top of the bowl-shaped devices 3D printed for lift. Last year, he demonstrated the same thing on a hovercraft that did not… READ THE REST
Incredible slo-mo video of raptors flying through bubble clouds… for science
How does an owl's tail help it fly? To better see the role of the tail in raptor aerodynamics, researchers at the UK's Royal Veterinary College recorded birds of prey flying through clouds of tiny helium bubbles. According to the science journal Nature, analyzing the swirling motion of the bubbles enabled the scientists to discover… READ THE REST
