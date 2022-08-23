It takes the tenacity of an abdicated village to raise a Nail House

Takao Shito loves his farm, or is hiding bodies for the Yakuza under it, because no matter the amount of money placed before Takao Shito to sell his inconveniently placed plot of land to the airport surrounding it, his answer is always the same: "No."

Below are some other examples of Nail Houses, curated from Bored Panda:



Edith Macefield turned down a Ballard developer's million dollar offer for her house in 2006, and sadly died in 2008, so the picture below is now the most appropriate:

Luo Baogen stood firm in the path of the coming road, and it flowed like water around his house with the least amount of elegance:

The caption for this video states: "This nail house is located at No. 28, Yongxing Street, Haizhu District, Guangzhou. It consists of two buildings and is 360-degree surrounded by the Hongde Overpass. The two buildings are in a large circle, forming a peculiar "circle middle building", Guangzhou City, South China Guangdong Province, 14 August, 2020."

Here's one last video with some nail houses: