Movie Pass is gearing up for its return

In the late '90s, several businesses saw how monstrous an entity the internet was becoming and attempted to embrace it. One such business was Web Van- a grocery delivery service. On paper, the idea seemed like it should have been an instant success, but Web Van sadly failed almost as quickly as it was introduced. In short, Web Van was a great idea that was only slightly ahead of its time. In many ways, Movie Pass feels like a sibling service to Web Van.

In the age of subscription services, Movie Pass- a monthly service that allows users to see an unlimited amount of films- seemed like the perfect idea for theaters and consumers. However, the service suffered an ill-fated first outing and eventually imploded. Unlike Web Van, Movie Pass quickly licked its wounds, reassessed its plans, and is primed for a comeback this fall. One of the major shifts in their business model is the announcement of tiered payment options.