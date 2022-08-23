Ron DeSantis pretends he's a dogfighting military pilot in a most cringeworthy ad (video)

If you want a privileged, Yale frat boy who dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a "top guv" in a cringeworthy campaign ad, this is your MAGA man. Rather than talk about what he's going to do for Florida, he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the the toxic schoolyard bully that he is. "Today's training evolution: dogfighting," he says, before describing ways to use "overwhelming force" when fighting the media. And cosplay is all you get. How Floridians can fall for this pathetic farce is beyond imagination.

I thought Ron Desantis put out the cheesiest ad of the 2018 election cycle. He beat it this year. pic.twitter.com/VndYWqN52Q — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 23, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Ron DeSantis campaign ad (screengrab)