ShaderGlass is a desktop overlay for Windows that you can drag around like the classic Magnifier. Instead of zooming whatever's under it, though, it makes it look like it's being displayed on an old-timey tube TV: perfect for retrogames and other artifacts of the beforetime. There are hundreds of specific displays it emulates, and it works with most emulators.
ShaderGlass makes any app look like an old TV set
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- apps
- crts
- retrogaming
- shaders
- windows
Free app for people who talk too much in meetings
Alexis Rondeau developed Unblah, a free "meeting-buddy" app to help people who tend to talk to much during online meetings. It's basically a speech-triggered timer with "traffic light" notifications to help you control yourself. You can also watch a live timeline to get a sense of your verboseness as the meeting progresses. Demo video below.… READ THE REST
Busy Simulator makes app notification sounds to make you seem busier than you are
Brian Moore's Busy Simulator enables you to play the notification sounds of Slack, iMessage, Outlook, Discord, and other apps so that you sound busy, to your co-workers or perhaps just to yourself. Turning them all on creates a very unnerving app symphony that captures the zeitgeist. Try it here! From the instructions: Use the sliders… READ THE REST
This iPhone fan app can actually blow out a real candle. Here's how it works.
Blower is an iOS app that simulates a fan but can actually blow out a real candle. How is that possible? The Action Lab explains in the video above. READ THE REST
This $35 floor lamp is your eyes' #1 study buddy, and purchasing helps a worthy cause
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Productivity is only as lucrative as you make it, and working in the dark doesn't allow for bright ideas. Sure, it's easy enough to forget the importance of lighting when you're… READ THE REST
Turn your website into a functioning mobile app for $50 with AppMySite
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's safe to say that we've all wished we could create an app for so many different circumstances in our lives. And while there's no shortage of great apps out there, there's also no shortage… READ THE REST
These mushroom gummies could be your key to turning around a bad day.￼
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Serenity now! That's the phrase Seinfeld MVP dad Frank Costanza was instructed to say whenever he needed to avoid high-stress situations and keep his blood pressure in check. Of course, Frank… READ THE REST