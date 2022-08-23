ShaderGlass makes any app look like an old TV set

Rob Beschizza

ShaderGlass is a desktop overlay for Windows that you can drag around like the classic Magnifier. Instead of zooming whatever's under it, though, it makes it look like it's being displayed on an old-timey tube TV: perfect for retrogames and other artifacts of the beforetime. There are hundreds of specific displays it emulates, and it works with most emulators.