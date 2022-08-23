A very long rat snake couldn't get enough of a house porch, slithering up and down the front door at least three times over the course of 10 hours, as seen in this cool footage caught on a security camera. What the snake found so fascinating about this location remains a mystery.
Watch: Long rat snake puts on a show for front door security camera
