This instance of Cart Narcs—personally confronting people who leave shopping carts in the parking lot—is the most astounding yet. Jump to 40 seconds in. The sheer incomprehensible bravery of this man confounds the notion that our society is beyond saving. He is our civility canary.
Cart Narc describes own buttocks in latest parking lot confrontation
