Florida man steals a box truck and leads police on a wild chase

A box truck wouldn't be most people's choice for a getaway vehicle, but this gentleman felt it would suit his purposes as he led police officers on a chase that resulted in damage to more cars than I could count. Eight minutes into the hot pursuit, the box truck driver stepped out of the broken-down vehicle and declared the chase would now be conducted on foot. As the man tried to run, a squad car hit him, and he fell. After a brief but lively struggle, he was handcuffed and escorted into a police vehicle. The competition will now be held within Florida's courts, which are renowned for their fairness and exemplary jurisprudence. We hope the driver will look back on his actions with a newfound appreciation for the many wonderful laws we have on the books and the many fine people who are charged with enforcing them.