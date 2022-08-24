Gaming legend Hideo Kojima is starting a podcast

We're in a golden age of podcasts. And I don't mean that in the "every podcast is amazing" way. I mean it in the " Oh no, King Midas will eventually die of starvation because he keeps accidentally turning every sandwich into gold" way. Podcasts are everywhere, and it's starting to become a problem. Anyone who is moderately famous or believes themselves to be moderately interesting has a podcast these days. I understand that the ubiquity of the form allows every subculture to have a podcast of its own, but it's starting to get a little out of hand.

Even though I think the podcast medium is growing a little too unwieldy, I have a soft spot for shows anchored by an esteemed expert in a field. For example, Tarantino recently started a movie podcast that assuredly required listening for industry professionals. In the same vein, video game legend Hideo Kojima announced at Gamescom 2022 that he, too, is starting a podcast. In the video linked above, you can watch Kojima's announcement.