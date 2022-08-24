Parents are not just opting their children into ritual abuse, they are thanking the school for it

After considering other options like taking away cellphones or creating a "Success Academy" superintendent of the Cassville, Missouri, school system, Merlyn Johnson is very enthusiastic about reintroducing an old classic: beating your kid with a paddle.
Parents can opt their children out if they like, but Johnson wants you to know that people are thanking him for returning barbarism to their school system.
The district investigated that option along with two others, which were also implemented: The creation of a Success Academy for students who struggle in a traditional setting and the banning of cell phones, air pods, bluetooth headphones and smart watches from the classroom.
"No one is jumping up and down saying we want to do this because we like to paddle kids. That is not the reason that we would want to do this," Johnson said.
But, he added, it may be the disciplinary action that gets through to a student who has shrugged off lesser measures.