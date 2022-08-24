Uvalde schools' police chief finally fired

Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde School District police chief whose incompetent and evasive behavior helped a mass shooter kill 19 children and two teachers on his watch, was finally fired today.

Arredondo didn't attend the meeting. His attorney instead issued a 17-page press statement that said the district wasn't following legal procedure as it moved to fire Arredondo and that the police chief was concerned about his safety. In the statement, which came less than an hour before the meeting started, Arredondo's attorney George Hyde argued that a letter from the district suspending him without pay does not count as an official "complaint" required by law to consider termination.

Arredondo, in a remark that perfectly sums up everything wrong with him, described his dismissal as a "lynching."