Watch: Metal pieces peel off Alaska Airlines plane during flight — makes emergency landing

Passengers flying on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to San Diego on Monday felt an "unusual vibration" shortly after takeoff. And then this happened:

An "unusual vibration" on a busy Alaska Airlines flight ended with a jet engine cover ripping off during an emergency landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. #9News



Fortunately, the pilots made a good call and turned back toward Seattle-Tacoma International, making an emergency landing just as metal pieces started flying off the aircraft.

An Alaska Airlines flight bound for San Diego was diverted back to Seattle after a strange vibration was reported on board, airline officials said Wednesday. Flight 558 "reported an unusual vibration on the left side of the aircraft soon after departure," on Monday at 7:36 a.m. local time, an Alaska Air spokesperson said in a statement to USA TODAY. The airline said there were 176 passengers and six crew members on board when the incident occurred. The two pilots who operated the flight had more than 32 years of combined flying experience, it said.

The plane made it back safely and nobody was injured, reports USA Today. Meanwhile, the aircraft gets a time out while airline officials investigate what happened.

