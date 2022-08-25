A love letter to a 1977 BMW R100S

These guys love this R100S.

The gentleman claims the R100S was the first bike to have dual front discs, however, he is incorrect. That was the R100S predecessor, the R90S. I am a big fan of the R90S, but the R100S is fine. The Bing carburetors instill significantly less fun to the riding experience than the Dell'Ortos on the R90S.

The R90s iconic Daytona Orange is far prettier than the R100S orange. It is a faster orange, by far.

Supposedly, I have an R90S but I am waiting for its return after a tree fell on it.

Image: screen grab