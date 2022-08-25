Museumgoers weigh in on the best museum bathrooms

I don't know about you, but inspiring art and culture, and the rarefied air of museums, makes me have to poop. Or maybe it's the boiling and burnt coffee in the museum cafeteria. Either way, I've seen my share of museum bathrooms and some are more in keeping with to the rest of the museum than others.

The American Alliance of Museums polled their members on their favorite museum bathrooms. Here are some of the suggestions.

MASS MoCA (North Adams, Mass)

The museum's industrial-chic bathrooms pay tribute to its building's former life as a factory.

Ann Powell Groner, CC By-NCc-SA 2.0

Image: Bathrooms at Longwood Gardens, mwms1916 on Flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.