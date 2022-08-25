New entries from the Historical Dictionary of Science Fiction: "mind-controlled"/"mind-controlling"

There are many terms from classic and modern SF that remain unresearched, and the Historical Dictionary of Science Fiction will be continually updated, especially as additional resources are put online. Boing Boing is syndicating new entries from the HDSF on a regular basis. (Read the series introduction.)

New entries: mind-controlled, mind-controlling.

In our last update, we added an entry for the 1970 verb mind-control, mentioning that it is rather recent in comparison to the noun, which is found as far back as 1902. We also took note of the related forms mind-controlled and mind-controlling, which we are adding today. These forms may appear to be based on the verb, and it is admittedly sometimes difficult to tell: "They were mind-controlled" could represent either a verb or an adjective.

In fact, the historical evidence shows that these are actually adjectives formed from the noun, rather than verbal derivatives: they first appear in 1938 and 1929 respectively, after the noun, but well before any example that is clearly a verb.

This pattern is very common in English: compound verbs tend to come somewhat later than their base nouns. An almost exact parallel from our project is the cluster of terms around time warp. The noun first appears in 1937; the adjective time-warped is from 1938, with time-warping coming in 1940. The first clear example of the verb time warp doesn't show up until 1969 (initially in mundane rather than science-fictional use). While there is nothing wrong with verbing nouns, the process does usually take some time.