US Forest Service guide on how to detonate a dead horse

We all know it's inadvisable to attempt detonating a dead whale but in the case of other large animals, sometimes desperate times call for dynamite. In 1995, the US Department of Forest Service issued an official illustrated guide to "Obliterating Animal Carcasses With Explosives."
As the guide explains, "There are times when it is important to remove or obliterate an animal carcass from locations such as recreation areas where a carcass might attract bears, at a popular picnic area where the public might object, or along the side of roads or trails."
From IFLScience:
When urgency is not a factor, they recommend that "dispersion" – a nice way of saying "scattering parts of the corpse, rather than obliterating it" – can be acceptable. In these circumstances [and using a horse as an example], Forest Service employees are recommended to "place 1 pound (0.45 kilograms) of explosives in two locations under each leg" as well as quite a few larger explosives underneath the main body and head. Before you detonate, employees are advised to remove the horseshoes…