YouTuber The Unusual Suspect recut 210 movies to create this clever music video set to M.I.A.'s "Paper Planes." Take special note of the scenes he used for the song's gunshot sounds! This video is just one of many he's created. If you like it, be sure to check out his entire "sung by the movies" catalog.
210 films stitched to 'sing' M.I.A.'s 'Paper Planes'
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- MIA
- movies
- paper airplane
- Paper Planes
- sung by the movies
Community might be getting that movie after all
If you're a Community fan, odds are you know the series' famous rallying cry. Screaming "six seasons and a movie" whenever you meet a fellow fan of Community is the equivalent of a secret handshake. Although it was touch and go for Community during its initial run, the series finally made it to six seasons. Sure, they lost Donald Glover(who went… READ THE REST
Commercial for action figures from the Super Mario Bros movie is a throwback
Even though they got Chris Pratt to serve in the film's lead role, it's great that Nintendo is finally ready to make a new Mario Brothers movie. Since the first film tanked in the early 90s, Nintendo has been notoriously hesitant to option their properties for the Hollywood treatment. Judging by the quality of the 90s movie,… READ THE REST
Get ready for a new Red Sonja flick
Red Sonja is one of those characters that I'm surprised isn't more popular. You want a kick-ass female lead? Red Sonja has your back. Do you fancy stylish action sequences that can dovetail into richly layered metaphors thanks to a fantastical setting? Sonja has that in spades. Hell, in this era of interconnected movie universes, a working Red Sonja franchise could… READ THE REST
Ditch those disposable lighters and opt for this sleek rechargeable one you can also smoke out of
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether it's the bottom of your purse or the back of your junk drawer, disposable lighters have become a standard random item everyone has lying around. But over the years, you've accumulated… READ THE REST
This $15 one-year Sam's Club membership deal is ending soon
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Let's face it. Getting what you need from a store shouldn't be insanely inconvenient. But, often, that can be precisely the case, and sometimes prices can make the experience even worse. So, with no… READ THE REST
Score a subscription to Babbel language-learning for 60% off its regular rate before September 18!
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're hoping to keep your brain sharp or are trying to make yourself more valuable in the workplace, becoming fluent in another language has a ton of great benefits other… READ THE REST