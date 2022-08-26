210 films stitched to 'sing' M.I.A.'s 'Paper Planes'

Rusty Blazenhoff

YouTuber The Unusual Suspect recut 210 movies to create this clever music video set to M.I.A.'s "Paper Planes." Take special note of the scenes he used for the song's gunshot sounds! This video is just one of many he's created. If you like it, be sure to check out his entire "sung by the movies" catalog.

(Nag on the Lake, Das Kraftfuttermischwerk)