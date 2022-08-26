Exhausted father and son clinging to plastic cooler in Boston Harbor were rescued (video)

Boston police rescued an exhausted 76-year-old man and his son who were found clinging to a plastic blue cooler after their lobster boat sank in the Boston Harbor. The two men lost their 28-foot boat on Wednesday after lobster wires got tangled up in the engine and had called in for help at around 6:30pm, according to The Washington Post. They had been treading water for up to 20 minutes before a rescue team spotted them.

"We're so weak," the son said as the rescue boat approached (see video below). He then asked the police to first help his father, who said a few boats had passed them by. Once on shore, the men were treated for minor injuries.

WATCH: Boston police rescue a father and son after their boat sank in the Boston Harbor yesterday, when lobster trap wire got tangled in their engine, causing it to die.



Police say the men were clinging to a cooler and had been treading water for 10-20 mins. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/GzCuZrpqHi — Emily Maher (@EmilyMaherTV) August 25, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Police body cam (screengrab)