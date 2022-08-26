Exhausted father and son clinging to plastic cooler in Boston Harbor were rescued (video)

Boston police rescued an exhausted 76-year-old man and his son who were found clinging to a plastic blue cooler after their lobster boat sank in the Boston Harbor. The two men lost their 28-foot boat on Wednesday after lobster wires got tangled up in the engine and had called in for help at around 6:30pm, according to The Washington Post. They had been treading water for up to 20 minutes before a rescue team spotted them.
"We're so weak," the son said as the rescue boat approached (see video below). He then asked the police to first help his father, who said a few boats had passed them by. Once on shore, the men were treated for minor injuries.
Front page thumbnail image: Police body cam (screengrab)