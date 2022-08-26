In true Trump fashion, Truth Social is not paying its bills

The sorest loser, document stealing insurrectionist Donald J. Trump's Twitter knock-off, Truth Social, is not paying its bills. Trump businesses are famous for stiffing their contractors, with numerous people complaining of failure to pay for many years.

Salon:

Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and one of its largest vendors, over $1.6 million in unpaid bills, according to the report.

The company entered into an agreement with Truth Social in October. Sources told Fox Business that Truth Social made just three payments and hasn't paid anything since March. The company is now threatening legal action unless it is paid, according to the report.