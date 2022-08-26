Located somewhere between waking and sleep, saturated in Morpheus' dream fog, interesting conversations like this can happen.
Nike "Pillow Talk" commercial
Nike's "Just Do It" slogan was inspired by murderer Gary Gilmore's last words
When killer Gary Gilmore was about to be executed by a firing squad, he was asked if he had any final words. He said, "Let's do it." When Dan Wieden of the ad agency Wieden & Kennedy was trying to come up with a slogan for his client Nike, he recalled Gilmore's words.
Athlete Mary Cain: "I Was the Fastest Girl in America, Until I Joined Nike"
Mary Cain, a middle-distance runner, reports that her male coaches' constant demands she get "thinner, and thinner, and thinner" hurt her health and career. The crux of the problem: she joined a program operated by Nike, whose priority is selling shoes, not training athletes.
As sports company abandons support for "smart" basketball, Nike pushes a software update that bricks its self-tying shoes
Wilson X was the sports manufacturer's entry into the market for smart basketballs, but maintaining the app that made sense of the telemetry from your sensor-equipped roundball was expensive and stupid and so the Wilson X app is no more, and the "B" in "B-ball" stands for "bricked."
