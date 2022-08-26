Poor Mark Zuckerberg compares looking at messages to getting "punched in the stomach" (video)

"[I] wake up in the morning, look at my phone to get a million messages … It's almost like every day you wake up and you're like punched in the stomach," says poor Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire who as a Harvard student came up with a way for students to punch, er, rate women on his newly developed hot-or-not FaceMash-turned-Facebook platform. Maybe he can heal his punch wounds relaxing on his 1,500-acre property in Kauai that he snatched up — a purchase that entailed punching, er, suing hundreds of local Hawaiian landowners in the process.

"It's almost like every day you wake up and you're like punched in the stomach."



— Mark Zuckerberg, one of the richest people in the world, describes waking up in the morning and looking at his messages pic.twitter.com/RhBpCArCLI — The Recount (@therecount) August 25, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Frederic Legrand – COMEO / shutterstock.com