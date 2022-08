Men experience menstrual cramps for the first time with the help of this simulator, but they can flip a switch and turn the pain off, so it doesn't seem quite right. I enjoy how impressed the cowboy with the purple/pink shirt is, "This is a six?"

A "forced to carry a child to term" simulator might also be a good idea.

"WOAH": Men test their pain thresholds by trying out a machine that simulates menstrual cramps. https://t.co/EAhrTWPhaW pic.twitter.com/hWLxRtwOuz — ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2022

