The Rolling Stones' "We Love You" remastered in 4K

In 1967 Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, and Brian Jones were arrested for drug possession in the UK. Facing draconian prison sentences, Jagger and Richards wrote "We Love You." The video opens with Jagger in chains being hauled into jail. The jail door slams on his face. The shot follows with a newspaper headline that says "Drugs: Brian Jones Gets Nine Months."

It was released as a single in the UK with "Dandelion" on the B-side (the sides were flipped for the U.S. release). John Lennon and Paul McCartney provided backing vocals. Both songs are on the album, Their Satanic Majesties Request.

Enjoy the new 4K remaster of "We Love You," released today by the Stones.