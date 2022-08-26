Trump raid affidavit will be released today

The court affidavit that convinced a judge to authorize the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago will be released today by noon, albeit with redactions.
In his order, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said that after reviewing DOJ's memorandum and proposed redactions he believes the government has met its burden of showing a compelling reason and good cause to seal the requested portions of the affidavit because "disclosure would reveal the identities of witnesses, law enforcement agents, and uncharged parties, the investigation's strategy, direction, scope, sources, and methods, and grand jury information…"