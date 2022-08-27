After wins, Biden's job approval ticks up

After more than a year of sliding poll numbers, Joe Biden's approval rating has ticked up consistently for several weeks, according to Five Thirty Eight and other number-watchers.

Though still hardly popular—only about 42% approve of the President's performance—the bounce moves him out of "Trump favorability rating" territory and follows some major wins for Biden and congressional Democrats. Passage of a major climate and infrastructure bill is one thing; the "Dark Brandon" meme is quite another. The numbers are yet to factor in last week's landmark student debt relief program—seemingly controversial, but likely to be more popular with poor and middle-class voters than with America's well-compensated pundits.