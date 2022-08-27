Britney Spears Toxic covered in Bardcore/Medeival style

Popkin
Boing Boing/MidJourney

Here's what Britney Spears' "Toxic" would sound like if it were played in Medieval times. Why is it so much fun to imagine people in the 1400s dancing to this? For reference, here's the original song by Britney Spears. I recently came across this other version of "Toxic" that was covered by an array of electronic household devices. Whether it's being played by electric toothbrushes or medieval instruments, "Toxic" doesn't ever let me down.