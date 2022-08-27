 Don't Stop Me Now by Queen played on a couple of toothbrushes, credit card machines, typewriters, and a telephone

Popkin
The Device Orchestra/YouTube

The Device Orchestra has an awesome cover of Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now." It's played on a couple of toothbrushes, credit card machines, typewriters, and a telephone. It's incredibly satisfying to listen to. I always love the extra step they take to make the devices look like little creatures by dressing them up in googly eyes and wigs. 