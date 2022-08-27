Fowl play: "gang" of turkeys leave man with broken hips and multiple lacerations

A man in Shuswap, Canada, broke both of his hips and a finger during an unpleasant encounter with what The Mission City Record described as a "gang" of turkeys. The man also suffered multiple lacerations; Sgt. Barry Kennedy with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the birds will receive the "death penalty for their crimes."
On July 28, Chase RCMP was asked to check on the well-being of someone at a home in Celista. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been attacked by some angry birds. The man had already received medical attention.