The Freakybuttrue Peculiarium is a one-stop shop for oddities and weird art. It's located in Portland at 2234 NW Thurman St. Check out photos of the shop here. Inside you'll find a giant Bigfoot statue, a nightmare dollhouse, an alien autopsy, freaky drawings, a trip inside a zombie's brain, and shelves lined with oddities. They even sell chocolate chip cookies that contain edible scorpions, mealworms, and crickets. I was in Portland just a few years ago, and I didn't know about this wonderful place, or else I would have visited, *sigh.*
