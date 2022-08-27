If you have a fear of heights, then The Royal Gorge is probably not the bridge you'd want to walk across. The Royal Gorge is the highest suspension bridge in the USA, hanging 956 feet above the Arkansas River. It's over 4 football fields long and has survived a fire and all types of harsh weather. On a windy day, you can feel the bridge swaying back and forth. Some people like it when this happens, and others are freaked out by the feeling. I would undoubtedly be shaking in my boots. If you're brave enough to cross it, though, the views from this bridge are breathtaking.