If you have a fear of heights, then The Royal Gorge is probably not the bridge you'd want to walk across. The Royal Gorge is the highest suspension bridge in the USA, hanging 956 feet above the Arkansas River. It's over 4 football fields long and has survived a fire and all types of harsh weather. On a windy day, you can feel the bridge swaying back and forth. Some people like it when this happens, and others are freaked out by the feeling. I would undoubtedly be shaking in my boots. If you're brave enough to cross it, though, the views from this bridge are breathtaking.
The Royal Gorge is the highest suspension bridge in the USA
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Roadside Attractions
A look at the 'world's largest' small town
Welp, I'm adding a visit to Casey, Illinois to my bucket list. With a population of only around 2700 people, it's sure got a lot of big things! Currently, it boasts not one but 12 oversized attractions including the World's Largest Rocking Chair, World's Largest Golf Tee, World's Largest Pitchfork, and World's Largest Wind Chime."… READ THE REST
Make My Drive Fun is a site that helps you find interesting places to visit on your roadtrip
Make My Drive Fun a site that helps you find interesting places to visit on your road trip. Just enter the start and end points to your route, and the map will show you all your options. I typed in Los Angeles to New York to see what might lay along that route, and some… READ THE REST
Dr. Evermor's Forevertron is a scrap metal wonder
Dr. Evermor's Forevertron is said to be the biggest sculpture made from scrap metal in the world. It stands 50 feet tall, 120 feet wide, and weighs 300 tons. Evermor built this futuristic-looking wonder nearly 4 decades ago. The sculpture includes two of Thomas Edison's dynamos from the 1880s and high voltage parts from the… READ THE REST
Ensure your data is secure with this iStorage PIN authenticated hard drive
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether it's your professional or personal online data, no one enjoys their information getting leaked or hacked into. Even if you feel like your data is being protected with strong passwords or checking if the… READ THE REST
Cut out the nonsense with this great deal on a multifunctional knife
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. What would we do without knives? As one of our oldest tools as humans, they are just as important today as they have ever been, only they're more developed in terms of… READ THE REST
Refresh your keyring with this futuristic, app-enabled key holder
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're headed out for the day, or returning after a long night out, how often do you find yourself fumbling for a key? With how big and clunky our keyrings… READ THE REST