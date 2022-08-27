These Customized Dash Cams Look Like Part Of Your Car

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Fitcamx Integrated Dash Cams are tailormade to install seamlessly and inconspicuously into your specific car model.

There are lots of reasons to use a dash cam. According to Insurance.com, they can help you avoid significant premium increases by proving you weren't at fault in an accident and add extra security against theft and vandalism. Some insurance companies even offer discounts for drivers who use a dash cam. But on the other hand, most third-party dash cams stick out like a sore thumb and ruin your car's aesthetic. But that's not the case with Fitcamx's line of integrated dash cams.



Fitcamx's Integrated OEM-Style Dash Cams

Image via Fitcamx

Fitcamx aims to enhance the driving experience with innovative dash cam designs and reliable quality. Since 2015, the company has been developing OEM-style dash cams that look and feel like they were part of your original vehicle. Their unique wireless installation is extremely popular with car owners, and they currently offer cams that seamlessly integrate with 8,000 dedicated car models, covering most cars on the market today.



Fitcamx's discreet integrated cameras fit seamlessly on the back of the rearview mirror. No wires are exposed, nothing needs to be spliced, and there are no routing cables. It's OEM-style makes it seem like an original part of the car. Just download the app, and the built-in WiFi will let you access the live video. You can also download footage straight to your phone or PC.



And thanks to its Novatek Chip + CMOS Sensor, the dash cam records videos up to 2160P/30fps. And the large aperture lens allows this discreet camera to record in color precision and clarity in both daytime and nighttime. For night vision, the camera automatically balances the exposure for a clear, detailed view.



When the car starts, the driving recorder will automatically turn on. The driving recorder will automatically turn off when the vehicle is off and locked. Seamless loop recording overwrites the oldest footage once the MicroSD card storage is full. And the camera's G-Sensor function can detect a sudden collision and automatically save current footage to a specified folder, protecting real-time evidence for the authorities and your insurance.

All of the company's top-quality, professional dash cams go through a sophisticated manufacturing and testing process. They are tested by professionals who are involved in the process from start to finish. And all Fitcamx products comply with international safety standards, including CE, FCC, PSE, Giteki, CCC, ROHS, and SRRC certification.

So if you're looking for a seamlessly integrated dash cam that looks like it was part of your car's original design, click here to learn more about Fitcamx.