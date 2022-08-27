This supermarket time machine will take you back to the grocery aisles of 1971. The video includes footage of everyday shoppers inside a USA supermarket 5 decades ago. There's something so uncanny about watching old footage of people doing mundane tasks. I feel like I'm spying on the people in the video. Little did they know that one day there would be a thing called Youtube or Boing Boing, and that their trip to the grocery store would be viewable to the people of the future.