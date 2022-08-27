Wandavision director rumored to helm the MCU's Fantastic Four film

Although one can argue that the Marvel cinematic universe is as powerful as it was before 2020, the box office results of Marvel's phase four would tell a different story. Despite initially impressive opening weekends, virtually every movie in phase four's ranks has suffered a catastrophic second-week drop. One could attribute a host of factors to the growing sense of apathy around the MCU, but Marvel's increased reliance on television shows is the most common critique within certain pockets of the fandom. While many of Marvel's Disney Plus shows have garnered copious critical praise, many fans believe the ubiquity of MCU television shows has caused significant burn amongst MCU loyalists.

With the debut of the Fantastic Four serving as a hotly anticipated storyline in Marvel's upcoming phase five, one would believe that the studio would pull out the big guns for the flick. However, Marvel is seemingly looking to lean on their television department once again, as Wandavision's Matt Shakman is in talks to direct the inaugural outing for Marvel's first family.